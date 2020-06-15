All apartments in Granbury
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:17 PM

249 Jacinth Lane

249 Jacinth Ln · (682) 970-0026
Location

249 Jacinth Ln, Granbury, TX 76049

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1976 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank. A professional architectural plan sets this home apart! Open floor plan with spacious living, large kitchen with huge center island, quality custom cabinets, & plenty of storage! Living has built-in cabinet for media center or dry bar. Master suite with walk-in closet & dual sinks. Gutters on entire home! Sprinkler system in front & back yard. Whole home encapsulated with highly efficient spray foam insulation means low energy bills! MOVE IN READY! Excellent location -great shopping and easy commute to DFW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Jacinth Lane have any available units?
249 Jacinth Lane has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 Jacinth Lane have?
Some of 249 Jacinth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 Jacinth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
249 Jacinth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Jacinth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 249 Jacinth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granbury.
Does 249 Jacinth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 249 Jacinth Lane does offer parking.
Does 249 Jacinth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Jacinth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Jacinth Lane have a pool?
No, 249 Jacinth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 249 Jacinth Lane have accessible units?
No, 249 Jacinth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Jacinth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 249 Jacinth Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Jacinth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Jacinth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
