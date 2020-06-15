249 Jacinth Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets media room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

Gorgeous 2018 home on a large corner lot with fabulous finishes throughout! Home boasts front & back covered porches, beautiful quartz countertops, subway tiles, bronze fixtures & wood-style vinyl plank. A professional architectural plan sets this home apart! Open floor plan with spacious living, large kitchen with huge center island, quality custom cabinets, & plenty of storage! Living has built-in cabinet for media center or dry bar. Master suite with walk-in closet & dual sinks. Gutters on entire home! Sprinkler system in front & back yard. Whole home encapsulated with highly efficient spray foam insulation means low energy bills! MOVE IN READY! Excellent location -great shopping and easy commute to DFW!