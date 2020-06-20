All apartments in Granbury
Find more places like 214 Dean Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Granbury, TX
/
214 Dean Court
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

214 Dean Court

214 Dean Ct · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Granbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX 76049

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Dean Court Granbury TX · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1379 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,379 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5846068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Dean Court have any available units?
214 Dean Court has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 214 Dean Court currently offering any rent specials?
214 Dean Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Dean Court pet-friendly?
No, 214 Dean Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Granbury.
Does 214 Dean Court offer parking?
No, 214 Dean Court does not offer parking.
Does 214 Dean Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Dean Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Dean Court have a pool?
Yes, 214 Dean Court has a pool.
Does 214 Dean Court have accessible units?
No, 214 Dean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Dean Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Dean Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Dean Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Dean Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 214 Dean Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive
Granbury, TX 76048
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road
Granbury, TX 76048

Similar Pages

Granbury 2 BedroomsGranbury 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Granbury Apartments with ParkingGranbury Dog Friendly Apartments
Granbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFlower Mound, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX
Burleson, TXRoanoke, TXWillow Park, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXStephenville, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryUniversity of Dallas
North Lake College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity