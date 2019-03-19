Open kitchen to the living area with beautiful fireplace. Master bedroom separate from 2 secondary bedrooms. Extra living area could be used as dining room. Wood type floors, HUGE fenced backyard. Brick home with nice curb appeal.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have any available units?
814 Sage Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have?
Some of 814 Sage Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Sage Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Sage Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.