Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

814 Sage Meadow Drive

814 Sage Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

814 Sage Meadow Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Open kitchen to the living area with beautiful fireplace. Master bedroom separate from 2 secondary bedrooms. Extra living area could be used as dining room. Wood type floors, HUGE fenced backyard. Brick home with nice curb appeal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have any available units?
814 Sage Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have?
Some of 814 Sage Meadow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Sage Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
814 Sage Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Sage Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 814 Sage Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 814 Sage Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Sage Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 814 Sage Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 814 Sage Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Sage Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Sage Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Sage Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

