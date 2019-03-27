All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:01 AM

814 Breanna Way

814 Breanna Way · No Longer Available
Location

814 Breanna Way, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Breanna Way have any available units?
814 Breanna Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 814 Breanna Way have?
Some of 814 Breanna Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 Breanna Way currently offering any rent specials?
814 Breanna Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Breanna Way pet-friendly?
No, 814 Breanna Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 814 Breanna Way offer parking?
Yes, 814 Breanna Way offers parking.
Does 814 Breanna Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Breanna Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Breanna Way have a pool?
No, 814 Breanna Way does not have a pool.
Does 814 Breanna Way have accessible units?
No, 814 Breanna Way does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Breanna Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 814 Breanna Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Breanna Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Breanna Way does not have units with air conditioning.

