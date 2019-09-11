Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 711 Meadow Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
711 Meadow Springs Dr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
711 Meadow Springs Dr
711 Meadow Springs Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
711 Meadow Springs Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Call today!Granite countertops,split bedrooms and large backyard ceramic tile flooring and plenty of style.Crisp clean neighborhood with sidewalks this newer built home is sure to WOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have any available units?
711 Meadow Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have?
Some of 711 Meadow Springs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 711 Meadow Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
711 Meadow Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Meadow Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 711 Meadow Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 711 Meadow Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Glenn Heights Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Ennis, TX
Mansfield, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Hurst, TX
Forney, TX
Coppell, TX
Burleson, TX
Addison, TX
Rowlett, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District