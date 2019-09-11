All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 711 Meadow Springs Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
711 Meadow Springs Dr
Last updated September 11 2019 at 7:06 AM

711 Meadow Springs Dr

711 Meadow Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

711 Meadow Springs Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Call today!Granite countertops,split bedrooms and large backyard ceramic tile flooring and plenty of style.Crisp clean neighborhood with sidewalks this newer built home is sure to WOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have any available units?
711 Meadow Springs Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have?
Some of 711 Meadow Springs Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Meadow Springs Dr currently offering any rent specials?
711 Meadow Springs Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Meadow Springs Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr is pet friendly.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr offer parking?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr offers parking.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have a pool?
No, 711 Meadow Springs Dr does not have a pool.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have accessible units?
No, 711 Meadow Springs Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 Meadow Springs Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 Meadow Springs Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District