Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:01 PM

707 River Run Drive

707 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

707 River Run Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 707 River Run Drive have any available units?
707 River Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 707 River Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
707 River Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 707 River Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 707 River Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 707 River Run Drive offer parking?
No, 707 River Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 707 River Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 707 River Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 707 River Run Drive have a pool?
No, 707 River Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 707 River Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 707 River Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 707 River Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 707 River Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 707 River Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 707 River Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

