Glenn Heights, TX
704 River Run Drive
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:55 AM

704 River Run Drive

704 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

704 River Run Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,607 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5755860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 River Run Drive have any available units?
704 River Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 704 River Run Drive have?
Some of 704 River Run Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 River Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
704 River Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 River Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 704 River Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 704 River Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 704 River Run Drive offers parking.
Does 704 River Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 River Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 River Run Drive have a pool?
Yes, 704 River Run Drive has a pool.
Does 704 River Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 704 River Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 704 River Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 River Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 River Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 River Run Drive has units with air conditioning.

