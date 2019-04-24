All apartments in Glenn Heights
621 Camellia Drive
Last updated April 24 2019 at 3:58 PM

621 Camellia Drive

621 Camellia Dr · No Longer Available
Location

621 Camellia Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 5 bed, 3 bath, 3214 sq. ft., 2 story home in Glenn Heights, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Huge island kitchen with tons of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Lovely living room with beautiful brick fireplace. Additional office space! Breakfast and formal dining areas. Master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Tons of space in this home! Magnificent backyard with covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

