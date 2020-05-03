All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:24 AM

611 Magnolia Lane

611 Magnolia Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

611 Magnolia Lane, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,099 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5583542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
611 Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 611 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
611 Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
No, 611 Magnolia Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 611 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
No, 611 Magnolia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 611 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 611 Magnolia Lane has a pool.
Does 611 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 611 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Magnolia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 611 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

