Last updated September 26 2019 at 11:01 PM

506 Azalea Drive

506 Azalea Dr · No Longer Available
Location

506 Azalea Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 Azalea Drive have any available units?
506 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 506 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 506 Azalea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
506 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 506 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 506 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 506 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 506 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

