Glenn Heights, TX
308 Craddock Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:34 PM
308 Craddock Drive
308 Craddock Drive
No Longer Available
Location
308 Craddock Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 308 Craddock Drive have any available units?
308 Craddock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 308 Craddock Drive have?
Some of 308 Craddock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 308 Craddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Craddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Craddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Craddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 308 Craddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Craddock Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Craddock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
