All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 308 Craddock Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
308 Craddock Drive
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:34 PM

308 Craddock Drive

308 Craddock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

308 Craddock Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Craddock Drive have any available units?
308 Craddock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 308 Craddock Drive have?
Some of 308 Craddock Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Craddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
308 Craddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Craddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 308 Craddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 308 Craddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 308 Craddock Drive offers parking.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have a pool?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 Craddock Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Craddock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Craddock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District