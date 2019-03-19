All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Apache Drive

302 Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

302 Apache Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,680 sf home is located in Glenn Heights, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Apache Drive have any available units?
302 Apache Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 302 Apache Drive have?
Some of 302 Apache Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Apache Drive currently offering any rent specials?
302 Apache Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Apache Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Apache Drive is pet friendly.
Does 302 Apache Drive offer parking?
No, 302 Apache Drive does not offer parking.
Does 302 Apache Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Apache Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Apache Drive have a pool?
No, 302 Apache Drive does not have a pool.
Does 302 Apache Drive have accessible units?
No, 302 Apache Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Apache Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Apache Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Apache Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Apache Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

