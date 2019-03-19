Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2738 Sunset Strip Avenue
2738 Sunset Strip Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2738 Sunset Strip Ave, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Excellent starter home! 2 bedrooms,1 bath. Large open dining, kitchen, living area with fireplace. attached carport with storage room. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have any available units?
2738 Sunset Strip Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have?
Some of 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2738 Sunset Strip Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue offers parking.
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have a pool?
No, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2738 Sunset Strip Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
