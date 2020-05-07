All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:45 PM

234 Fordham Drive

234 Fordham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

234 Fordham Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Fordham Drive have any available units?
234 Fordham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 234 Fordham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Fordham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Fordham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 Fordham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 234 Fordham Drive offer parking?
No, 234 Fordham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 234 Fordham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Fordham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Fordham Drive have a pool?
No, 234 Fordham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 234 Fordham Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Fordham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Fordham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Fordham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Fordham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Fordham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

