Glenn Heights, TX
233 Tulane Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:42 AM

233 Tulane Drive

233 Tulane Drive · No Longer Available
Location

233 Tulane Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Tulane Drive have any available units?
233 Tulane Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 233 Tulane Drive have?
Some of 233 Tulane Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Tulane Drive currently offering any rent specials?
233 Tulane Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Tulane Drive pet-friendly?
No, 233 Tulane Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 233 Tulane Drive offer parking?
Yes, 233 Tulane Drive offers parking.
Does 233 Tulane Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Tulane Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Tulane Drive have a pool?
No, 233 Tulane Drive does not have a pool.
Does 233 Tulane Drive have accessible units?
No, 233 Tulane Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Tulane Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 233 Tulane Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Tulane Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Tulane Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

