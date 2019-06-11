All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:22 PM

224 Willow Creek Drive

224 West Willow Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

224 West Willow Creek Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2.5ba-2ga home in Glenn Heights has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Willow Creek Drive have any available units?
224 Willow Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 224 Willow Creek Drive have?
Some of 224 Willow Creek Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Willow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
224 Willow Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Willow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 224 Willow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 224 Willow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 224 Willow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 224 Willow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Willow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Willow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 224 Willow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 224 Willow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 224 Willow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Willow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Willow Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 224 Willow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 224 Willow Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

