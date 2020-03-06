Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
216 W Glen Meadow Drive
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
216 W Glen Meadow Drive
216 Glen Meadow Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
216 Glen Meadow Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have any available units?
216 W Glen Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have?
Some of 216 W Glen Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 216 W Glen Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 W Glen Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W Glen Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
