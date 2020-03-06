All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

216 W Glen Meadow Drive

216 Glen Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

216 Glen Meadow Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have any available units?
216 W Glen Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have?
Some of 216 W Glen Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 W Glen Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
216 W Glen Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 W Glen Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 W Glen Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 W Glen Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

