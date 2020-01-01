All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:02 AM

211 Meandering Way

211 Meandering Way · No Longer Available
Location

211 Meandering Way, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Meandering Way have any available units?
211 Meandering Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 211 Meandering Way currently offering any rent specials?
211 Meandering Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Meandering Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Meandering Way is pet friendly.
Does 211 Meandering Way offer parking?
No, 211 Meandering Way does not offer parking.
Does 211 Meandering Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Meandering Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Meandering Way have a pool?
No, 211 Meandering Way does not have a pool.
Does 211 Meandering Way have accessible units?
No, 211 Meandering Way does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Meandering Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 Meandering Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Meandering Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Meandering Way does not have units with air conditioning.

