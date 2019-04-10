All apartments in Glenn Heights
2003 Gardenridge Drive
2003 Gardenridge Drive

2003 Gardenridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Gardenridge Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Great 3 bdrm 2 bath home in a quiet established community. 2nd living area can be a study or an office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive have any available units?
2003 Gardenridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 2003 Gardenridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Gardenridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Gardenridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Gardenridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive offer parking?
No, 2003 Gardenridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2003 Gardenridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2003 Gardenridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2003 Gardenridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Gardenridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2003 Gardenridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2003 Gardenridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

