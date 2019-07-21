All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1929 Carrington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1929 Carrington
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:24 AM

1929 Carrington

1929 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1929 Carrington Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4956284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Carrington have any available units?
1929 Carrington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1929 Carrington currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Carrington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Carrington pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Carrington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1929 Carrington offer parking?
No, 1929 Carrington does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Carrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Carrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Carrington have a pool?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Carrington have accessible units?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Carrington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Carrington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District