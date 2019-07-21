Rent Calculator
Last updated July 21 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 12
1929 Carrington
1929 Carrington Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1929 Carrington Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4956284)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1929 Carrington have any available units?
1929 Carrington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
Is 1929 Carrington currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Carrington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Carrington pet-friendly?
No, 1929 Carrington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 1929 Carrington offer parking?
No, 1929 Carrington does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Carrington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 Carrington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Carrington have a pool?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Carrington have accessible units?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Carrington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Carrington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Carrington does not have units with air conditioning.
