All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1910 Purdue Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1910 Purdue Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1910 Purdue Drive

1910 Purdue Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1910 Purdue Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful and spacious house for lease!!! Don't miss this perfect home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Purdue Drive have any available units?
1910 Purdue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1910 Purdue Drive have?
Some of 1910 Purdue Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Purdue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Purdue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Purdue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1910 Purdue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1910 Purdue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Purdue Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Purdue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Purdue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Purdue Drive have a pool?
No, 1910 Purdue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Purdue Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Purdue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Purdue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Purdue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Purdue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Purdue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District