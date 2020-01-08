1903 Dogwood Street

Beautiful singlewide with lots of living space. Located on large lot in quiet neighborhood. Large Master with attached bathroom and 2 closets. Garden tub in master bathroom. Large Utility room. Beautiful stone fireplace in living room. Refrigerator and stove included. Exterior to be painted when weather gets warm.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
