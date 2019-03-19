All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1819 Citadel

1819 Citadel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Citadel Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,084 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE4580541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Citadel have any available units?
1819 Citadel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1819 Citadel have?
Some of 1819 Citadel's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Citadel currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Citadel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Citadel pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Citadel is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Citadel offer parking?
No, 1819 Citadel does not offer parking.
Does 1819 Citadel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1819 Citadel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Citadel have a pool?
Yes, 1819 Citadel has a pool.
Does 1819 Citadel have accessible units?
No, 1819 Citadel does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Citadel have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Citadel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Citadel have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1819 Citadel has units with air conditioning.

