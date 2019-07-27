Rent Calculator
All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1809 Berkeley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1809 Berkeley Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:55 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 Berkeley Drive
1809 Berkeley Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1809 Berkeley Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home on a large corner lot featuring a wood burning fireplace, over-sized living area, and split bedrooms. This home is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive have any available units?
1809 Berkeley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 1809 Berkeley Drive have?
Some of 1809 Berkeley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1809 Berkeley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Berkeley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Berkeley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Berkeley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Berkeley Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Berkeley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Berkeley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Berkeley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Berkeley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Berkeley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Berkeley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
