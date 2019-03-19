Updating with fresh paint * Excellent family home with 2 living & 2 dining on corner lot * tile floors in kitchen & baths* decorator colors * large living areas * kitchen open to den* corner fireplace* split bedrooms* master with large walk in closet* master bath with 2 sinks corner tub & separate shower* Application Fee $50 per adult - certified funds only!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1808 Citadel Drive have any available units?
1808 Citadel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1808 Citadel Drive have?
Some of 1808 Citadel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Citadel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Citadel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.