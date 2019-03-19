1808 Citadel Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Updating with fresh paint * Excellent family home with 2 living & 2 dining on corner lot * tile floors in kitchen & baths* decorator colors * large living areas * kitchen open to den* corner fireplace* split bedrooms* master with large walk in closet* master bath with 2 sinks corner tub & separate shower*

Application Fee $50 per adult - certified funds only!