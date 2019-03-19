All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1808 Citadel Drive

1808 Citadel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Citadel Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updating with fresh paint * Excellent family home with 2 living & 2 dining on corner lot * tile floors in kitchen & baths* decorator colors * large living areas * kitchen open to den* corner fireplace* split bedrooms* master with large walk in closet* master bath with 2 sinks corner tub & separate shower*
Application Fee $50 per adult - certified funds only!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Citadel Drive have any available units?
1808 Citadel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1808 Citadel Drive have?
Some of 1808 Citadel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Citadel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Citadel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Citadel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Citadel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1808 Citadel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Citadel Drive offers parking.
Does 1808 Citadel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Citadel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Citadel Drive have a pool?
No, 1808 Citadel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Citadel Drive have accessible units?
No, 1808 Citadel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Citadel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Citadel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1808 Citadel Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1808 Citadel Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

