Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1756 Carrington Dr
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:51 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1756 Carrington Dr
1756 Carrington Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1756 Carrington Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Duplex In Glenn Heights! - Nice duplex with split bedroom and covered parking. Living room with wood burning fireplace.
(RLNE4919658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1756 Carrington Dr have any available units?
1756 Carrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
Is 1756 Carrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Carrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Carrington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 Carrington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1756 Carrington Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Carrington Dr offers parking.
Does 1756 Carrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Carrington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Carrington Dr have a pool?
No, 1756 Carrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1756 Carrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1756 Carrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Carrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1756 Carrington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Carrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1756 Carrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
