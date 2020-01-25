All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1750 Carrington Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1750 Carrington Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:11 PM

1750 Carrington Dr

1750 Carrington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1750 Carrington Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1750 Carrington Dr Available 03/13/20 Space duplex in Glenn Heights! - Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex. Easy access to I-35

(RLNE5490711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 Carrington Dr have any available units?
1750 Carrington Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1750 Carrington Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1750 Carrington Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 Carrington Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 Carrington Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1750 Carrington Dr offer parking?
No, 1750 Carrington Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1750 Carrington Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 Carrington Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 Carrington Dr have a pool?
No, 1750 Carrington Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1750 Carrington Dr have accessible units?
No, 1750 Carrington Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 Carrington Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 Carrington Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1750 Carrington Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1750 Carrington Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District