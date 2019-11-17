Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1728 Jenkins Lane
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:38 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1728 Jenkins Lane
1728 Jenkins Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1728 Jenkins Lane, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this cute duplex! Property has been updated and has new flooring, paint and much more. 2 bedroom 2 bath, fireplace, 1 car garage and fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane have any available units?
1728 Jenkins Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 1728 Jenkins Lane have?
Some of 1728 Jenkins Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 1728 Jenkins Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Jenkins Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Jenkins Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1728 Jenkins Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Jenkins Lane offers parking.
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Jenkins Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane have a pool?
No, 1728 Jenkins Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane have accessible units?
No, 1728 Jenkins Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Jenkins Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 Jenkins Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1728 Jenkins Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
