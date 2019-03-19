All apartments in Glenn Heights
1723 Dynasty Circle

1723 Dynasty Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Dynasty Circle, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
DARLING UPDATED 2 BDRM DUPLEX * TILE FLOORS * SPLIT BEDROOMS * GAS START FIREPLACE * TILE COUNTERTOPS & BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN * REFRIGERATOR * PANTRY * DESOTO SCHOOLS
APPLICATION FEE $50 PER ADULT -- CERTIFIED FUNDS ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 Dynasty Circle have any available units?
1723 Dynasty Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1723 Dynasty Circle have?
Some of 1723 Dynasty Circle's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 Dynasty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1723 Dynasty Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 Dynasty Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1723 Dynasty Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1723 Dynasty Circle offer parking?
No, 1723 Dynasty Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1723 Dynasty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 Dynasty Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 Dynasty Circle have a pool?
No, 1723 Dynasty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1723 Dynasty Circle have accessible units?
No, 1723 Dynasty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 Dynasty Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 Dynasty Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 Dynasty Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 Dynasty Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

