Glenn Heights, TX
1612 Shady Shores Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

1612 Shady Shores Drive

1612 Shady Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1612 Shady Shores Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME LOCATED IN A NICE COMMUNITY, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND NEAR BY HWY ACCESS. NICE BACK YARD VIEW OF POND, AND LOTS OS SPACE. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have any available units?
1612 Shady Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1612 Shady Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Shady Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 Shady Shores Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1612 Shady Shores Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1612 Shady Shores Drive offers parking.
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1612 Shady Shores Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have a pool?
No, 1612 Shady Shores Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have accessible units?
No, 1612 Shady Shores Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1612 Shady Shores Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1612 Shady Shores Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

