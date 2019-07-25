FOUR BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME LOCATED IN A NICE COMMUNITY, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND NEAR BY HWY ACCESS. NICE BACK YARD VIEW OF POND, AND LOTS OS SPACE. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1612 Shady Shores Drive have any available units?
1612 Shady Shores Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1612 Shady Shores Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1612 Shady Shores Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.