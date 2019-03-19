All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1611 Wavecrest Drive

1611 Wavecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1611 Wavecrest Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful home for lease! This spacious home will meet all your family needs. Don't miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive have any available units?
1611 Wavecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1611 Wavecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Wavecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Wavecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Wavecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1611 Wavecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Wavecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 Wavecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 Wavecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Wavecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Wavecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Wavecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

