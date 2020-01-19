All apartments in Glenn Heights
1520 Clemson Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 3:27 PM

1520 Clemson Drive

1520 Clemson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1520 Clemson Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Clemson Drive have any available units?
1520 Clemson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1520 Clemson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Clemson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Clemson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Clemson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Clemson Drive offer parking?
No, 1520 Clemson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Clemson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Clemson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Clemson Drive have a pool?
No, 1520 Clemson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Clemson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1520 Clemson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Clemson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Clemson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1520 Clemson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1520 Clemson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

