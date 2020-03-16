All apartments in Glenn Heights
1512 Manitoba Lane

1512 Manitoba Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Manitoba Lane, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Cozy, cute home with newer vinyl-wood plank flooring in family room and newer carpet in bedrooms. Newer appliances and updated fixtures throughout give the home great appeal. You must come see to appreciate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have any available units?
1512 Manitoba Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1512 Manitoba Lane have?
Some of 1512 Manitoba Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Manitoba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Manitoba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Manitoba Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1512 Manitoba Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1512 Manitoba Lane offers parking.
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Manitoba Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have a pool?
No, 1512 Manitoba Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have accessible units?
No, 1512 Manitoba Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 Manitoba Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Manitoba Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

