Cozy, cute home with newer vinyl-wood plank flooring in family room and newer carpet in bedrooms. Newer appliances and updated fixtures throughout give the home great appeal. You must come see to appreciate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 Manitoba Lane have any available units?
What amenities does 1512 Manitoba Lane have?
Some of 1512 Manitoba Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 Manitoba Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Manitoba Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.