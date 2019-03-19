All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1505 Columbia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1505 Columbia Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1505 Columbia Drive

1505 Columbia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1505 Columbia Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Glenn Heights, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Columbia Drive have any available units?
1505 Columbia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1505 Columbia Drive have?
Some of 1505 Columbia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Columbia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Columbia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Columbia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Columbia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Columbia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Columbia Drive offers parking.
Does 1505 Columbia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Columbia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Columbia Drive have a pool?
No, 1505 Columbia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Columbia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1505 Columbia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Columbia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Columbia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Columbia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Columbia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District