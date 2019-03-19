All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 131 Sierra Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
131 Sierra Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

131 Sierra Ct

131 Sierra Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

131 Sierra Court, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3BR/2BA/1GA in Glenn Heights. Large living room, Large kitchen/dining area combined with vaulted ceiling. Utility room w/ washer/dryer hookups and built-in cabinets.

Easy access to I-35W. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Sierra Ct have any available units?
131 Sierra Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 131 Sierra Ct have?
Some of 131 Sierra Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Sierra Ct currently offering any rent specials?
131 Sierra Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Sierra Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Sierra Ct is pet friendly.
Does 131 Sierra Ct offer parking?
Yes, 131 Sierra Ct offers parking.
Does 131 Sierra Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Sierra Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Sierra Ct have a pool?
No, 131 Sierra Ct does not have a pool.
Does 131 Sierra Ct have accessible units?
No, 131 Sierra Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Sierra Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Sierra Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Sierra Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Sierra Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Find a Sublet
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District