124 Mesa Dr
Last updated February 24 2020 at 8:38 AM

124 Mesa Dr

124 Mesa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

124 Mesa Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3BR/2BA/1GA. Large living room with beautiful brick fireplace and hearth. Large kitchen/dining area combined with vaulted ceiling. Utility room w/ washer/dryer hookups and built-in cabinets. Large shed in backyard.

Easy access to I-35W. Close to shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

