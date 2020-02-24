Beautiful 3BR/2BA/1GA. Large living room with beautiful brick fireplace and hearth. Large kitchen/dining area combined with vaulted ceiling. Utility room w/ washer/dryer hookups and built-in cabinets. Large shed in backyard.
Easy access to I-35W. Close to shopping and dining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Mesa Dr have any available units?
124 Mesa Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 124 Mesa Dr have?
Some of 124 Mesa Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Mesa Dr currently offering any rent specials?
124 Mesa Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Mesa Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Mesa Dr is pet friendly.
Does 124 Mesa Dr offer parking?
Yes, 124 Mesa Dr offers parking.
Does 124 Mesa Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Mesa Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Mesa Dr have a pool?
No, 124 Mesa Dr does not have a pool.
Does 124 Mesa Dr have accessible units?
No, 124 Mesa Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Mesa Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Mesa Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Mesa Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Mesa Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
