All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1206 Quincy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1206 Quincy Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 3:00 AM

1206 Quincy Drive

1206 Quincy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1206 Quincy Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Quincy Drive have any available units?
1206 Quincy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1206 Quincy Drive have?
Some of 1206 Quincy Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Quincy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Quincy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Quincy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Quincy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1206 Quincy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Quincy Drive offers parking.
Does 1206 Quincy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Quincy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Quincy Drive have a pool?
No, 1206 Quincy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Quincy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1206 Quincy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Quincy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Quincy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1206 Quincy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1206 Quincy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District