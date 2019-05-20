All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 120 Mesa Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
120 Mesa Wood Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:12 PM

120 Mesa Wood Drive

120 Mesa Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

120 Mesa Wood Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful three bedroom home, fenced backyard, cozy fireplace for those cold Texas days. Tenants moving out May 31, 2019. Please do not bother tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive have any available units?
120 Mesa Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 120 Mesa Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Mesa Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Mesa Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Mesa Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 120 Mesa Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Mesa Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 120 Mesa Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Mesa Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Mesa Wood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Mesa Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Mesa Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District