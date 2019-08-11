Rent Calculator
114 Sidney Drive
Last updated August 11 2019 at 6:35 PM
114 Sidney Drive
114 Sidney Drive
No Longer Available
Location
114 Sidney Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
garage
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed - 2 Bath - 1 Car Garage single family home. Nice size backyard with extra storage. Minutes away from I-35. Close to Grocery stores and Restaurants. It won't last long, grab it NOW!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 Sidney Drive have any available units?
114 Sidney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
Is 114 Sidney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Sidney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Sidney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 Sidney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights
.
Does 114 Sidney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 Sidney Drive offers parking.
Does 114 Sidney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Sidney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Sidney Drive have a pool?
No, 114 Sidney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 Sidney Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Sidney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Sidney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Sidney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Sidney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Sidney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
