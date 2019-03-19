Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1105 Valley View Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1105 Valley View Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1105 Valley View Dr
1105 Valley View Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1105 Valley View Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154
Amenities
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Duplex in Glenn Heights! - Nice duplex with carpet and ceramic tile and ceiling fans. Call to see today!
(RLNE4692295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have any available units?
1105 Valley View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glenn Heights, TX
.
Is 1105 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Valley View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Valley View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr offer parking?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Glenn Heights Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
DeSoto, TX
Cedar Hill, TX
Midlothian, TX
Waxahachie, TX
Duncanville, TX
Ennis, TX
Mansfield, TX
Balch Springs, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Hurst, TX
Forney, TX
Coppell, TX
Burleson, TX
Addison, TX
Rowlett, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Richland Hills, TX
Southlake, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District