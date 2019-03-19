All apartments in Glenn Heights
1105 Valley View Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1105 Valley View Dr

1105 Valley View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Valley View Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Duplex in Glenn Heights! - Nice duplex with carpet and ceramic tile and ceiling fans. Call to see today!

(RLNE4692295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Valley View Dr have any available units?
1105 Valley View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1105 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Valley View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1105 Valley View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr offer parking?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1105 Valley View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1105 Valley View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

