107 Hollywood Drive

Great family home* fresh paint thruout * tile & laminate floors * study area off of master bedroom is not included in tax rolls sq footage * vaulted ceilings * tile entry - kitchen & breakfast * breakfast bar * master has tile floors - 2 sinks * jacuzzi & sep shower * gas corner FP * window seats * skylites* microwave & electric cooktop *built in shelves in LR * stogage building * storm doors front & back * trees for a great back yard *hurry & see * it will go fast
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
