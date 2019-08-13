All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:20 PM

107 Hollywood Drive

107 Hollywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

107 Hollywood Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great family home* fresh paint thruout * tile & laminate floors * study area off of master bedroom is not included in tax rolls sq footage * vaulted ceilings * tile entry - kitchen & breakfast * breakfast bar * master has tile floors - 2 sinks * jacuzzi & sep shower * gas corner FP * window seats * skylites* microwave & electric cooktop *built in shelves in LR * stogage building * storm doors front & back * trees for a great back yard *hurry & see * it will go fast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Hollywood Drive have any available units?
107 Hollywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 107 Hollywood Drive have?
Some of 107 Hollywood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Hollywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Hollywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Hollywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Hollywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 107 Hollywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Hollywood Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Hollywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Hollywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Hollywood Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Hollywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Hollywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Hollywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Hollywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Hollywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Hollywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Hollywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

