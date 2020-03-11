Affordable home in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Large backyard with some trees. Walk into spacious living area with open kitchen. Master has its own bathroom. Plenty of closet space with storage in the garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 102 Sidney Drive have any available units?
102 Sidney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 102 Sidney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Sidney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.