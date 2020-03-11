All apartments in Glenn Heights
Glenn Heights, TX
102 Sidney Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:16 PM

102 Sidney Drive

102 Sidney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

102 Sidney Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Affordable home in a nice, quiet neighborhood. Large backyard with some trees. Walk into spacious living area with open kitchen. Master has its own bathroom. Plenty of closet space with storage in the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Sidney Drive have any available units?
102 Sidney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 102 Sidney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 Sidney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Sidney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 102 Sidney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 102 Sidney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 102 Sidney Drive offers parking.
Does 102 Sidney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 Sidney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Sidney Drive have a pool?
No, 102 Sidney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 Sidney Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 Sidney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Sidney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 Sidney Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 Sidney Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 Sidney Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

