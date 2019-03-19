All apartments in Glenn Heights
101 Craddock Drive

101 Craddock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 Craddock Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully maintained and updated home is located in one of the most sought out neighborhoods in Glenn Heights and sits on a HUGE corner lot. This home has a ton of amenities to match: raised ceilings, large spacious kitchen with open concept boasting a breakfast bar area to match, appliances, , huge master bath with double vanities. Additionally you have ceramic and carpet flooring throughout, a very nice floor plan that flows. Lastly, let's not forget the wonderful backyard and the covered patio with plenty of room to host family or friends and a tall privacy fence around.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Craddock Drive have any available units?
101 Craddock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 101 Craddock Drive have?
Some of 101 Craddock Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Craddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Craddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Craddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 101 Craddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 101 Craddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Craddock Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Craddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Craddock Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Craddock Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Craddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Craddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Craddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Craddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Craddock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Craddock Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Craddock Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

