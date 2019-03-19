101 Craddock Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully maintained and updated home is located in one of the most sought out neighborhoods in Glenn Heights and sits on a HUGE corner lot. This home has a ton of amenities to match: raised ceilings, large spacious kitchen with open concept boasting a breakfast bar area to match, appliances, , huge master bath with double vanities. Additionally you have ceramic and carpet flooring throughout, a very nice floor plan that flows. Lastly, let's not forget the wonderful backyard and the covered patio with plenty of room to host family or friends and a tall privacy fence around.