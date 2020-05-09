All apartments in Gillespie County
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:45 AM

998 Crossing Drive

998 Crossing Drive · (888) 376-0237
Location

998 Crossing Drive, Gillespie County, TX 78631

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1870 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst II floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2020

Deposits: 1600.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 998 Crossing Drive have any available units?
998 Crossing Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 998 Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
998 Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 998 Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 998 Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 998 Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 998 Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 998 Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 998 Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 998 Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 998 Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 998 Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 998 Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 998 Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 998 Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 998 Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 998 Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
