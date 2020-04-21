All apartments in Gillespie County
Last updated April 21 2020 at 4:36 AM

1111 Kneese Rd

1111 Kneese Road · (512) 970-3903
Location

1111 Kneese Road, Gillespie County, TX 78624

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Town & country living minutes from historic Fredericksburg. Custom built hill country limestone on 2.5 acs. This unique country estate features 5 bds., 5 ba., and office. The open concept living area features a large two-sided stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, stained concrete floors and kitchen with large island. The master suite has an extra-large no curb shower and adjoining study or dressing area. Additional features - gated entrance, nice finished-out shop/barn with 1bd/ba apt., storage loft Covered RV storage. Room to build BnB or guest house. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Kneese Rd have any available units?
1111 Kneese Rd has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1111 Kneese Rd have?
Some of 1111 Kneese Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Kneese Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Kneese Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Kneese Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Kneese Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gillespie County.
Does 1111 Kneese Rd offer parking?
No, 1111 Kneese Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1111 Kneese Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Kneese Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Kneese Rd have a pool?
No, 1111 Kneese Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Kneese Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 1111 Kneese Rd has accessible units.
Does 1111 Kneese Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1111 Kneese Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1111 Kneese Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1111 Kneese Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
