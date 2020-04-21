1111 Kneese Rd

Amenities

Town & country living minutes from historic Fredericksburg. Custom built hill country limestone on 2.5 acs. This unique country estate features 5 bds., 5 ba., and office. The open concept living area features a large two-sided stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, stained concrete floors and kitchen with large island. The master suite has an extra-large no curb shower and adjoining study or dressing area. Additional features - gated entrance, nice finished-out shop/barn with 1bd/ba apt., storage loft Covered RV storage. Room to build BnB or guest house. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.