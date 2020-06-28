907 Madrone Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628 Georgetown Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Property Amenities
Home shows beautifully and looks new. NO CARPET! Granite in baths and kitchen, stainless appliances, wood floors. Formal dining could serve as office, 2nd living, or dining. owner will consider a 9 month lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 907 Madrone DR have any available units?
907 Madrone DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Madrone DR have?
Some of 907 Madrone DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Madrone DR currently offering any rent specials?
907 Madrone DR is not currently offering any rent specials.