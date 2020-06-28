All apartments in Georgetown
907 Madrone DR

907 Madrone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

907 Madrone Drive, Georgetown, TX 78628
Georgetown Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Home shows beautifully and looks new. NO CARPET! Granite in baths and kitchen, stainless appliances, wood floors. Formal dining could serve as office, 2nd living, or dining. owner will consider a 9 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 907 Madrone DR have any available units?
907 Madrone DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 907 Madrone DR have?
Some of 907 Madrone DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 907 Madrone DR currently offering any rent specials?
907 Madrone DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 907 Madrone DR pet-friendly?
No, 907 Madrone DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 907 Madrone DR offer parking?
No, 907 Madrone DR does not offer parking.
Does 907 Madrone DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 907 Madrone DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 907 Madrone DR have a pool?
No, 907 Madrone DR does not have a pool.
Does 907 Madrone DR have accessible units?
No, 907 Madrone DR does not have accessible units.
Does 907 Madrone DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 907 Madrone DR has units with dishwashers.
