Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:55 AM

7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd

7501 I 35 · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7501 I 35, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool table
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
yoga
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!

This place is epic. Like flying on top of your dragon while your other dragons lay waste to enemy forces. Epic like that time you scored that championship winning goal in your co-ed intramural soccer beer league. Epic like that time you tried to get into that club with the famous dj, and you didn't have tickets, but the guy at the door is your cousin's best friend from high-school, so he lets you in anyways. Epic like that time you went streaking through the quad in college, and didn't get into any trouble even though your face wound up on the cover of the school paper the next day.

Did I get my point across? Message me and come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Additional Storage Space Available

Pre-Wired for Intrusion Alarms

Wood Style Flooring*

Ceiling Fans

Chefs Kitchen w/Granite Countertops

Spacious Closets*

Relaxing Bathroom w/Soaking Tub

Washer/Dryer Included

Private Fenced Yards w/Select Homes

Balconies/Patio w/Outdoor Storage

Built-In Computer Niches in Select Homes

Garage

Stainless Steel Appliances

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Limited Access Gates

Fitness Center w/Yoga Studio

Covered Parking Available

Play-Friendly Bark Park

Social Lounge w/Billiards

Tranquil Outdoor Fire Feature

Business Lounge

Valet Trash Service

Outdoor Kitchen w/BBQ Grills

Click Cafe

Putting Green

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have any available units?
7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have?
Some of 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd does offer parking.
Does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have a pool?
No, 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd has accessible units.
Does 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

