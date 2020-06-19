7501 S IH 35 Frontage Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool table putting green bbq/grill garage trash valet yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! We've helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with. I'd love to help you find your next apartment in Austin! Check out our website for more information!



This place is epic. Like flying on top of your dragon while your other dragons lay waste to enemy forces. Epic like that time you scored that championship winning goal in your co-ed intramural soccer beer league. Epic like that time you tried to get into that club with the famous dj, and you didn't have tickets, but the guy at the door is your cousin's best friend from high-school, so he lets you in anyways. Epic like that time you went streaking through the quad in college, and didn't get into any trouble even though your face wound up on the cover of the school paper the next day.



Did I get my point across? Message me and come check this place out!



___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities



Additional Storage Space Available



Pre-Wired for Intrusion Alarms



Wood Style Flooring*



Ceiling Fans



Chefs Kitchen w/Granite Countertops



Spacious Closets*



Relaxing Bathroom w/Soaking Tub



Washer/Dryer Included



Private Fenced Yards w/Select Homes



Balconies/Patio w/Outdoor Storage



Built-In Computer Niches in Select Homes



Garage



Stainless Steel Appliances



___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities



Limited Access Gates



Fitness Center w/Yoga Studio



Covered Parking Available



Play-Friendly Bark Park



Social Lounge w/Billiards



Tranquil Outdoor Fire Feature



Business Lounge



Valet Trash Service



Outdoor Kitchen w/BBQ Grills



Click Cafe



Putting Green



