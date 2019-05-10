All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

702 Fairmont Dr.

702 Fairmont · No Longer Available
Location

702 Fairmont, Georgetown, TX 78628
Georgetown Village

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Versatile four bedroom home in Georgetown Village will have you loving suburban life. Open layout makes this the perfect place to host family gatherings and group meetings. Beautiful kitchen has lots of counter and cabinet space, and opens to a large dining area. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, stand up shower, and walk in closet. Nice, fenced back yard is the perfect place to grow a garden. Walking distance to playground. Neighborhood amenities include multiple parks, community pool and great walking trails. Pets ok!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 Fairmont Dr. have any available units?
702 Fairmont Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 702 Fairmont Dr. have?
Some of 702 Fairmont Dr.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 702 Fairmont Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
702 Fairmont Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 Fairmont Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 Fairmont Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 702 Fairmont Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 702 Fairmont Dr. offers parking.
Does 702 Fairmont Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 Fairmont Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 Fairmont Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 702 Fairmont Dr. has a pool.
Does 702 Fairmont Dr. have accessible units?
No, 702 Fairmont Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 702 Fairmont Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 702 Fairmont Dr. has units with dishwashers.
