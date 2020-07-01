All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 606 West St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
606 West St
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

606 West St

606 West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

606 West Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
606 West St Available 07/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Near Downtown Georgetown - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Near Downtown Georgetown ~ Laminate Wood Floors Throughout ~ Fresh Interior & Exterior Paint ~ Updated Fixtures & Hardware ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Great Location Near Downtown Georgetown ~ Walking Distance to Town Square, Monument Cafe, and Blue Hole Park ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE3461235)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 West St have any available units?
606 West St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 West St have?
Some of 606 West St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 West St currently offering any rent specials?
606 West St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 West St pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 West St is pet friendly.
Does 606 West St offer parking?
No, 606 West St does not offer parking.
Does 606 West St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 West St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 West St have a pool?
No, 606 West St does not have a pool.
Does 606 West St have accessible units?
No, 606 West St does not have accessible units.
Does 606 West St have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 West St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College