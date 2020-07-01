Amenities
606 West St Available 07/07/20 Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Near Downtown Georgetown - Completely Updated & Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home Near Downtown Georgetown ~ Laminate Wood Floors Throughout ~ Fresh Interior & Exterior Paint ~ Updated Fixtures & Hardware ~ Stainless Appliances ~ Great Location Near Downtown Georgetown ~ Walking Distance to Town Square, Monument Cafe, and Blue Hole Park ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.
(RLNE3461235)