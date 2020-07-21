All apartments in Georgetown
Georgetown, TX
603 Fairmont
603 Fairmont

Location

603 Fairmont, Georgetown, TX 78628
Georgetown Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful, spacious home on a Cul-de-sac, backs up to a park with a playscape, (back gate for easy access to park),Beautiful laminate wood floors, NO CARPET! LANDLORD PAYS FOR YARD MAINTENANCE!,Refrigerator negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Fairmont have any available units?
603 Fairmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Fairmont have?
Some of 603 Fairmont's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Fairmont currently offering any rent specials?
603 Fairmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Fairmont pet-friendly?
No, 603 Fairmont is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 603 Fairmont offer parking?
Yes, 603 Fairmont offers parking.
Does 603 Fairmont have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Fairmont does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Fairmont have a pool?
No, 603 Fairmont does not have a pool.
Does 603 Fairmont have accessible units?
No, 603 Fairmont does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Fairmont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 603 Fairmont has units with dishwashers.
